Dormaahene urges government to consider divergent views on Lithium Agreement

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II

Source: GNA

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, has called on the government to carefully consider the opinions of stakeholders in the agreement between Government of Ghana and Barari DV Ghana Limited Lithium.

He asked government to suspend the agreement and conduct a thorough examination into the deal, highlighting the compelling arguments put forth by the Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo , Civil Society Organizations, and other concerned Ghanaians.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II emphasized that the various arguments indicated that all was not well with the exploitation of Lithium and other associated minerals in the Ewoyaa community of the Mfantseman Municipality of Ghana.



The Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area (Dormaahene) made the remarks in his address at the 2023 end-of-year meeting of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani.



He said his opinion of not been in support for the agreement was due to its failure to solely focus on lithium mining because the agreement was not specific but was open and allowed for the extraction of any other associated minerals found on the land.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II highlighted that similar agreements in the past, pertaining to resources like gold, had resulted in significant hardships for the country, as the country had not benefited adequately, leading to many young Ghanaians seeking better opportunities abroad.



Furthermore, he explained that Ghanaians were not opposed to mining, however, the country should receive at least a minimum of 50 percent share from the agreement to help contribute to the national development.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II urged the government to carefully review the agreement and refrain from signing any agreement that might not serve the best interests of the country.



He commended the chiefs and people of the area for their courage in standing firm to fight for the best interest of the people in the area and the country in general