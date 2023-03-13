0
Dr Afriyie Akoto prays for a successful IMF bailout programme

Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto1 Immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Mon, 13 Mar 2023

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the immediate past Minister of Food and Agriculture, has stated that it has been his prayer for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board to approve the US$3 billion financial bailout programme that Ghana is seeking to turn around its economy.

Ghana has requested a bailout from the IMF for the 17th time.

However, Dr. Afriyie Akoto stated that it is past time for Ghana to stop going to the IMF whenever its economy is in distress, noting that building a resilient economy with agriculture as its backbone is the way to go.

He said agriculture, especially, cocoa has been the number one cash crop in sustaining the Ghanaian economy, emphasizing that the potential in other agriculture initiatives has shown that when exploited to the core, they will help in turning around the economy and sustain it without going to the IMF again.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto made this observation when he interacted with a group of Editors and Senior Journalists in Accra on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

He said he will deliver a public lecture on The Future of the Economy of Ghana at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) where he will share more insights into building the agricultural into a bedrock for financing the development of other sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking further, Dr. Akoto who has set his eyes on the flag bearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but is yet to officially declare his intention to contest, noted that at the core of his vision for Ghana when given the nod to lead the UP Tradition and subsequently becomes the President of the Republic, is the prioritization of public resources to the agricultural sector.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
