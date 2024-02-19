Dr. Amin Adam hits ground running as new finance minister

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam (middle), his deputies and others at the meeting

Newly-appointed Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, seems to have hit the ground running already in his role.

Dr Amin Adam, who was serving as Minister of State in-Charge of Finance at the MoF, took over from former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on February 14, 2024, after President Akufo-Addo announced a reshuffle of his government.



In a post shared via the X handle of the Office of Minister of Finance, Dr Amin Adam said he was honored to be leading the team and staff at the ministry after engaging in a meeting with the management.



“A very productive management meeting at the Ministry of Finance this morning. Honoured to be leading such a great team!,” the post read.



“I will bring new urgency to bear on the work so we can run and fly and make an impact within this short period” another post by the Ministry added.



Dr Amin Adam, who has been touted as a “smart, humble and inclusive leader” by his predecessor, will deploy his experiences in finance and energy, as well as good human relations in his new role as finance minister.

The IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, in a letter to the minister, assured him [Dr. Amin Adam] of the Fund’s commitment to support his new role.



“Your leadership will be essential in sustaining Ghana’s reform effort and in further extending the current momentum of compelling program performance and gradual economic stabilization. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Ghana’s Minister of Finance,” a part of the letter read.





A very productive management meeting at the Ministry of Finance this morning. Honoured to be leading such a great team! #TeamMoF #GhanaRising pic.twitter.com/6BUsoEpcou — Office of the Finance Minister-Ghana (@oofmghana) February 19, 2024

Minister for Finance, Hon Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has outlined a seven priority points in his first meeting with Management of MoF.



“I will bring new urgency to bear on the work so we can run and fly and make an impact within this short period” he said. pic.twitter.com/nFXTwXjajd — Ministry of Finance, Ghana (@MoF_Ghana) February 19, 2024

MA/AE