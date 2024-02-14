Dr Bawumia must scrap the taxes now - Ato Forson

Ato Forson is a Minority leader

The Minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has dared the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to start scrapping the taxes he intends to scrap when he is elected now,

He said the minority will help to ensure that when the bill is submitted to parliament for approval, it receives the necessary support.



“If Dr Bawumia wants the tax removed, he should do it right now. We will get someone to bring a private members bill to get these taxes removed and we will see if the NPP will support it, e-levy, emission levy, and some of the VATs,” he was quoted by 3news.com.



Ato Forson said this will also test the members of the majority in parliament since they declared their approval when the Vice President mentioned that he would scrap the taxes.



He added: “The Vice President has signaled to us that they don’t want these taxes and we saw their MPs in favour of the vice president’s position so we want to test whether it is genuine and so we will bring the bill before parliament and we will get them to vote for or vote against and see how it works.”



