Dr. Bawumia responsible for current economic hardship - NDC

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

The National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be trusted as the President of Ghana.

According to the NDC, Dr Bawumia was responsible for the current economic hardships Gha­naians were going through.



Addressing a press conference at the party’s head office in Adabraka, Accra, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, asked Dr Bawumia to apologise to Ghanaians for the many unfulfilled promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said the NDC bequeathed to the NPP a resilient economy- two oil fields which accounted for the eight per cent economic growth in 2017, the Stabilisation Fund of $250 million, Energy Sector Levy (ESLA) of GH¢3 billion, Sinking Fund of $250 million, which the NPP used to address the covid-19 pandemic and payment of energy debts.



He, therefore, asked Ghanaians to vote against Dr Bawumia who is the flag bearer of the NPP in the December 7, 2024 general elections.



Mr Kwetey enumerated depreci­ation of the Ghana cedi against all international trading currencies, the promise to build 16 model schools in Zongo communities nationwide, the promise to build an airport and a harbour in Cape Coast and borrowing as some failed promises by Dr Bawumia.



The General Secretary said NPP’s constant refrain to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine as the cause of Ghana’s economic woes were un­tenable and that Ghanaians would not accept those excuses from the NPP.

Mr Kwetey noted that by 2019, the Ghanaian economy was in dire straits before Ghana recorded its first case in March 2020.



He said the 2024 election was about two futures-one that prom­ises growth and prosperity, led by former President John Mahama, flag bearer of the NDC, and the other led by Dr Bawumia, which offers hopelessness and an endorse­ment of a third term for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo.



The General Secretary of the NDC said President Mahama’s restoration tour and his message to restore Ghana on the path of growth was resonating with the people.



He said in addition to economic revitalisation, tax reform and re­moval of obnoxious taxes, Presi­dent Mahama’s western industrial enclave would expand industries and create decent, well paid jobs for Ghanaians.



Undoubtedly, Mr Kwetey said President Mahama’s 24-hour economic policy was well thought through and could spur economic growth.



The General Secretary appealed to Ghanaians to vote for former President John Mahama and the NDC on December 7, 2024 to rescue Ghana from the economic crisis the NPP had plunged the nation into.