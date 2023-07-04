Dr. Ben Asante wins Transformational Leader of the Year Award at Think Energy SDG Awards

Dr Ben Asante receiving the citation

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Limited Company, Dr. Ben Asante, won this year’s Transformational Leader of the Year Award at the just ended Think Energy SDG Awards Night on Friday, June 30 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

The awards, which attracted industry players, business community, academia, journalists and many more, are geared towards the new and cleaner energy without transforming the training in energy education.



Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was adjudged winner of the SDGS Teaching and Learning Award after beating competition from Accra Technical University and Centre for Women and Food Security-Ghana



The Ghana Gas Chief Executive Officer, who has played a key role in Ghana’s energy sector with the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, was honoured for his transformational leadership of the gas company.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Ben Asante underscored energy transition from fossil-fuel to a cleaner energy.



“In our energy portfolio, energy transition will be the change from our current portfolio of energy sources, which is dominated mostly by carbondioxde and Methan, fossil-fuel to cleaner forms of energy to be dominated by renewable energy.

"And our boundary condition will be a balance of certainly environment responsiveness and economic and social impact,” he stated.



The Oil and Gas expert is of the view that the transition from fossil fuel to cleaner energy as a country should be graduated and driven by fuel type and the location.



A novel ceremony, the awards is aimed at celebrating excellence, innovation and impact of the respective individuals and organizations on clean energy, energy efficiency and energy access. Again, the Think Energy SDGs Awards is a prestigious award designed to celebrate and honour corporate and academic institutions working together to achieve.



The event was put together by Think Energy Awards and powered by the African Global Response Energy Environment (AGREE) Limited, with support from the SDG Advisory Unit of the Office of the President, the Ministry of Energy and Ghana Gas Limited Company.



Second Lady Samira Bawumia was adjudged the Most Influential SDGs Leader in Africa. Energy Digest took home the SDGs Communication Award, former CEO of GNPC Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong was given the SDGs Lifetime Award while Asaase Radio’s Emmanuel Aboagye-Wiafe picked the Energy Media Personality of the Year Award.