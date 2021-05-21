Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commissions new 1D1F company at Nsawam

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commissioning the new factory

• Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, May 20, 2021, commissioned a new factory under the government’s 1D1F initiative

• Nano Foods as the factory is called is the revival of Astek Pineapple factory, an Nsawam-based company that went defunct 21 years ago



• Bawumia touted the government’s industrialization drive and also hailed the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri for his role in the revival of the company



Twenty-one years after it collapsed, Nano Foods Limited formerly Astek Pineapple Factory has returned thanks to the efforts of Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, May 20, 2021, commissioned the factory which has become the 77th factory built under the government’s One-District-One-Factory initiative.



Addressing guests at the commissioning, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia acknowledged the role of the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh in reviving the company.

He disclosed that Annoh-Dompreh contributed significantly in connecting NANO company to the 1D1F secretariat, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ghana Export and Import Bank (EXIMBANK), the founding partner of the project.



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia remarked the industrialization drive embarked on by the Akufo-Addo administration is the first of its kind since Kwame Nkrumah and assured of more factories.



The Vice President said that the government has recognized that partnering with the private sector to set up factories is the most effective means of solving the unemployment issue in the country and also adding value to the numerous natural resources the country has been blessed with.



Frank Annoh Dompreh expressed urged his constituent who will be employed by the company to work diligently and help sustain the company.



He advised them to eschew negative work ethics that have the tendency of collapsing the company.

The Majority Chief Whip assured the constituency of more developmental projects and clarified that the revival of Astek is not to rival the Blue Skies factory.



“Government has supported this project by facilitating its set up which marks a departure from the old ways of government pumping monies into factories. This government has shown that it is committed to creating jobs and improving the lives of the youth so let’s all support them”, he said.



Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry said “we cannot commemorate this event without paying glowing tribute to Dr Owusu who is the founder of Astek company.



For their efforts in getting the company running, the management of Nano Foods presented a citation to Annoh-Dompreh and a silver-moulded pineapple to the Vice President.



