0
Menu
Business

Dr. Opoku Prempeh visits energy giant, Taqa Arabia in Egypt

AD7505B7 55DA 4CertE0 B731 8DB702AC6214 Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh with officials of the ministry during the visit

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has visited African Energy giant Taqa Arabia in Egypt to, among others, inspect their facilities and meet with management.

The meeting afforded the Minister to tap into the knowledge base of the company in terms of how its operations.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been exploring ways of sourcing cheaper energy and more efficient and effective ways of operating Ghana’s energy mix.

“At the invitation of the Company, I visited Taqa Arabia, from 12th to 13th November 2022 to observe the company’s facilities and interacted with the management with a view of drawing lessons from their operational model.

Taqa Arabia is an Egyptian Energy Company and one of the biggest of its kind in Africa and the Middle East.

The company provides a variety of services including, distribution of natural gas, petroleum storage, power generation, petrochemicals and owns one of the biggest Solar PV plants in Africa,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh posted.

Taqa Arabia is a leading Energy company that has been providing energy solutions to African countries and beyond. 1

The Energy Minister’s visit is bound to result in key partnerships in finding solutions to Ghana’s energy challenges.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured