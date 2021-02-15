Drivers to increase transport fares by 10 percent from February 22

File photo of passengers in a commercial vehicle

Members of the National Drivers Association of Ghana have announced that there will be 10 percent increment of transport fares on February 22, 2021.

This decision, according to the drivers, was informed by the increment of some taxes at the DVLA and the ports.



“As we speak, the service charge at DVLA has been increased to 15 percent, tariffs on spare parts increased to 40 percent, tariffs on Lubricants increased by 25 percent.

“Due to the rapid increase of these services, we are calling on all Ghanaians to comply with the introduction of the new fare coming Monday.



“We ask all drivers to ensure passengers put on nose masks before they enter in their vehicles, together we can conquer COVID-19,” a statement issued by the drivers said on Monday, February 15, said.