Drivers, union officials react to new fare reduction, blame spare parts dealers, others

The drivers say they're worried about the new fares because of the prices of spare parts

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Some drivers and union officials within the Ashanti region have reacted to the new directive on lorry fare reduction.



According to most of them, they have no choice but to accept the new directive, but, however, disclosed that the new lorry fare directive from the government seems not to be fair, citing many factors as their reasons.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, most of these drivers disclosed that the biggest challenge they usually faced with regards to the lorry fare reduction was that, most of the items they buy as drivers and other charges they pay for, still stand at killer prices and this negatively affects them.



They said it was very worrying that despite all these fare reductions, drivers were still burdened with payments such as road worthy, income tax and other related taxes which reduced their daily earnings to nothing.

The drivers and other union executives who spoke to GhanaWeb in reaction to a ten percent reduction in lorry fares resulting from a reduction in fuel prices disclosed that, though the move was a right one, it wasn't fair. They said it was very urgent for the government to equally look at the other factors that cost drivers and do something about them so that this fare reduction does not affect them badly as it used to.



Meanwhile, there are some drivers who completely rejected the new fare reduction indicating that the ten percent was too huge to secure their survival.



The Ministry of Transport has directed that lorry fares across the country be reduced by ten percent, starting from May 17, 2023. The directive which came as a result of a reduction in fuel prices, has met with different views. While some drivers welcome the new directive on certain conditions, others reject it outrightly.



Drivers who reject the new fare directive argue that the current economic situation coupled with the huge expenses will make things worse if the fare reduction is effected.

Those who accepted the new directive called on government to also consider certain factors so that drivers do not continue to suffer as it usually happens during a fare reduction.



According to these drivers, one other thing that disturbs them is how spare parts dealers refuse to reduce prices of their goods.



"Why must the government force us to reduce our fares but fail to do same to spare part dealers? We drive our cars and end up giving all our monies to these spare part dealers. Just develop a little fault and dare go-to Magazine and see. This has been our biggest challenge. Some of us were failing to reduce lorry fares not because of wickedness, but, we reduce fares and end up giving all our monies to spare part dealers," one trotro driver at the Suame roundabout told GhanaWeb.



A GPRTU driver at the Kwame Antwi branch said, "Our car owners happen to be other sources of worry to talk about. No car owner will ever consider you or sympathise with you to reduce his sales because there has been a reduction in the lorry fare. They usually maintain daily sales in these times of difficulty. All these things affect us," he told GhanaWeb.

"Our drivers are suffering. In fact, it is very worrying that we all the time blame drivers and accuse them without looking at the other factors. Drivers are the very people who suffer in Ghana but people will never talk about that, and the only thing we do is to blame drivers," one station master said.



Another station master at the GPRTU branch who sang a similar rhythm as the others, disclosed that the fare reduction should have come with other equal directives that would make drivers okay.



"Look, we pay income tax at even higher prices despite the government's initial announcement to make it free for us. Just buy a spare part for one day and see how you be drained. Roadworthy at a high rate and many other taxes drivers. What at all have we done wrong? The government should at least hear our concerns and put them into consideration."



According to Mr. Edward Nti, though he and his drivers were going to comply with the new directive by reducing their Kumasi-Sampa fares from GH¢72.00 with regards to the percent directive, they urge the government to do same to their appeal.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti regional chairman of the GPRTU, Mr. Somaila Boakye has disclosed that he and his abled executives were going to make sure that the new ten percent fare decrease directive is adhered to.



Urging drivers to comply with the new directive, the regional chairman warned that any driver who fail to obey was going to be made to face severe sanctions.



Reacting to the concerns raised by most drivers and station masters on the difficulty they go through, Mr. Somaila Boakye said the concerns were very genuine, and however, urged the government to act as soon as possible.



"Spare parts and other taxes afforded by drivers affect us most. I side with people if they say these fare reductions are big blows to them if the government fails to consider other factors. I am appealing to the government to immediately do something about these things since they truly affect drivers badly," he appealed.