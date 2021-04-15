Dumsor: Government should help ECG, GRIDCo solve power crisis – IES

GRIDCo and ECG are major stakeholders in Ghana's power sector

Research analyst at the Institute of Executive Studies (IES), Fritz Moses has urged the government to assist the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) in solving the current power situation in the country.

According to him, the two major challenges causing the power situation in the country are the lack of finance and maintenance, which both ECG and GRIDCo can only solve with government’s support.



He stated, “There’s a need for proactive maintenance. This will fish out the necessary adjustments in the system. But this will require a huge capital and this is why most of the time you hear us call on the government.”



Talking to Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Factsheet, he said, “Government should come in to help these agencies because even though they are cash-strapped with their several commercial losses and several losses in their distributions and transmitting systems, they are not able to go out there themselves to get the adequate finances for these projects.”

Fritz went on to say that financing is one of the most important factors influencing our current power situation and everything we are facing is because these agencies and government refused to correct some wrongs they made years back.



He is certain that once the government joins forces with them, they will raise enough funds to go ahead with the maintenance works, fix the main issue and solve the power situation in the country.