Dumsor: Seek compensation for customers who have been affected – Kofi Capito to PURC

Kofi Kapito,Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency

The Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito has called on the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission(PURC) to secure compensation packages for customers who have been affected due to the recent power outages(dumsor).

His comments come on the back of calls by the Electricity Company of Ghana for an increment in the electricity tariffs.



According to Mr Kapito, Ghanaians can only afford to pay higher tariffs if utility services are rather stable.



He, therefore, called on the PURC to engage stakeholders on compensation for people who might have their appliances destroyed by dumsor.



“PURC [Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission] should actually look at what has gone on with the recent power outages as to how they will compensate Ghanaians who might have their appliances destroyed,” he said to Citi News.



In the face of intermittent power supply, ECG says is still hoping to increase its tariffs to aid its operational activities.

October 2019 was the last time the country raised its electricity tariffs.



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission oversaw a 5.94% increment in the tariffs.



It used the automatic adjustment formula to determine the real cost of electricity.



The Ghana Cedi-US dollar exchange rate, inflation, demand forecast, and electricity cost were some of the factors that cause the increment.



The current proposal will only materialise after approval from the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission.