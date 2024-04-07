'Dumsor': We can’t afford complete stop of power export to external consumers – Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy, Samuel Atta Akyea, has indicated that the government will meet all contractual agreements with neighbouring countries to which Ghana exports power.

According to him, the government cannot afford a complete seizure of power export as that would amount to a breach of contract.



He made the comments in an exclusive interview with Starr News after a stakeholders meeting in the power sector on April 6, 2024.

“Whatever it is, those who are enjoying electricity like Cote D’Ivoire, Togo, and Burkina Faso must come to terms with what is happening is temporary.



“So all contractual obligations will be met very soon and then we don’t have problems. What I understand is when your house is on fire try and put off the fire before going to help your neighbor. I think there is logic in that,” he added.