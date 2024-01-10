DumsorIsBack: Social media users descend on Akufo-Addo, ECG over power outages

Some social media users, particularly those on X, unhappy with the unreliable power supply situation have expressed their dissatisfaction using the trending hashtag #DumsorIsBack.
The term "Dumsor" refers to the intermittent power outages that have plagued the country in the past.
Numerous users have directed their grievances towards the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Grid Company Limited (Gridco), and the government, particularly President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.
The users highlight various locations experiencing unstable power supply, with reports coming in from parts of Accra.
One Twitter user expressed disappointment, saying, "After all the hard work John Mahama put into solving this Dumsor problem, the corrupt Nana Addo Bawumia regime has taken us back. #DumsorIsBack."
Another user pointed out the economic impact of the power interruptions, noting the rise in the cost of candles from GH¢2 in 2016 to GH¢20 in 2023.
“This is stark reality! #DumsorIsBack and a box of candle has moved from ¢2 in 2016 to ¢20 in 2023. How you go fii sleep?”
A resident from Ashaiman directly addressed President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia, urging them to "bring back our light" as the community grapples with darkness.
“Dumsor It’s back oooo Dumsor is back ! These shameless hypocrites are hiding Ashaiman is dark! @NAkufoAddoand @MBawumia bring back our light. #DumsorIsBack.”
As the frustrations continue to mount, citizens report power outages lasting for extended periods, with one individual noting, "It’s 3:44 am, but my light is still not back. #DumsorIsBack."
Some users claim that media coverage on the matter has been insufficient, with one tweet noting, "Last time, the lights went out in Tamale, y’all were quiet about it. Now it's even prevalent, and all media houses are quiet about it #DumsorIsBack."
#DumsorIsBack ODORKOR puma filling station pic.twitter.com/0k5AEQwO07— Mawusi⚓️???? (@Vawul3nse) January 9, 2024
Ashaiman is dark! @NAkufoAddo and @MBawumia bring back our light.#DumsorIsBack#Dumsor pic.twitter.com/YkN7vjBeTF— Millicent Apeku (@Milliemilly18) January 9, 2024
Last time, the lights went out in Tamale, y’all were quiet about it. Now it's even prevalent and all media houses are quite about it #DumsorIsBack— Mawusi⚓️???? (@Vawul3nse) January 9, 2024
Table turns I curse Bawumia & Akuffo Addo anytime the light goes off.#DumsorIsBack pic.twitter.com/Az6V8WaoWW— Sir Jay ???????????????? (@_kwekujay) January 9, 2024
No light in Kasoa too? Naa how does Nana Addo reach the switch to be playing around #DumsorIsBack— Berry ☯︎ (@fanti_boy) January 9, 2024
It's a shame if after all the high profile visits #DumsorIsBack will spoil everything https://t.co/zqnpkFp7O3— Enoch Pecku (@Enoch_Pecku) January 9, 2024
Instead of Napo to channel his energy and sense into managing the energy sector he is rather going up and down lobbying for running mate position #DumsorIsBack— AKWESI???????? (@_AlbertAkwesi) January 9, 2024
Looking at what has been happening recently with our electricity situation, I can confidently say #DumsorIsBack— YAW EDUFUL (@yaw_eduful_) January 9, 2024
After all the hard work John Mahama put into solving this Dumsor problem,the corrupt Nana Addo Bawumia regime has taken us back.#DumsorIsBack #FAILCOOKATHON pic.twitter.com/LyaBeOZtGB— Novihoho Afaglo (@Novihoho_Afaglo) January 10, 2024
What’s here that’s currently not true? #DumsorIsBack pic.twitter.com/ljR3Q8gaTH— POLITICAL ABOKYI ???? (@SamuelAbokyi1) January 9, 2024
This is stark reality! #DumsorIsBack and a box of candle has moved from ¢2 in 2016 to ¢20 in 2023. How you go fii sleep? pic.twitter.com/778dvsOi2P— Mickey Mittwoch ???? (@MPKwarteng_) January 9, 2024
Ashaiman is dark! @NAkufoAddo and @MBawumia bring back our light.#DumsorIsBack#Dumsor pic.twitter.com/YkN7vjBeTF— Millicent Apeku (@Milliemilly18) January 9, 2024
The IPPs at this point need this oil far more than NAPO himself. #DumsorIsBack pic.twitter.com/2laKyn81fr— QWEKU (@DDhellali) January 9, 2024
My eggs and schnapp has been used successfully#DumsorIsBack pic.twitter.com/MRnHztD7Qu— YAW EDUFUL (@yaw_eduful_) January 9, 2024
