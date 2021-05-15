Dzata Cement: We must rally behind Ibrahim Mahama to succeed – Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko, Private Legal Practitioner

Private Legal Practitioner Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has congratulated businessman Ibrahim Mahama who is the brother of former President John Mahama, for establishing a cement factory in Ghana.

Mr Otchere Darko who is also a former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said there is the need to support local companies to enable them compete against their foreign counterparts.



In a tweet, he said “Congratulations to Ibrahim Mahama on #DzataCement.



“You believed in it, you worked at it! We must support our own to succeed. The fight is not among ourselves as Ghanaians but how we succeed in an ever-integrating Africa in an unforgiving competitive world of producers vs others,” he wrote

Meanwhile, the management of Dzata Cement has said they are yet to announce the price of its cement.



This follows claims that the cement is selling for GH¢30, a price way below competition.



Different brands of cement sell between GH¢45 and GH¢50 currently in Ghana.