E-Levy: GH¢328.80 million collected as of September - GRA

Electronic Transfer Levy

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)has announced that since it commenced the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy, the revenue generated as of September 2022 amounted to GH¢328.80M.

The GRA explained that it is worth mentioning that, month-on-month basis they continue to see a 20% improvement in the collection of the levy.



It is therefore our expectation that this will continue and improve domestic revenue generation to support government expenditure, the GRA said.



Meanwhile, data from The Bank of Ghana has revealed that the total Mobile Money transactions as of August 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 fell by ¢13.3 billion, about.



The figure represents 2.02% the latest Summary of Financial and Economic Data by the Bank of Ghana has revealed.

The data said total mobile money transactions stood at ¢657.6 in August 2022, as against ¢644.3 in August 2022.



Per the data, transactions went up from ¢71.4 billion in May 2022 to ¢77.4 billion in June 2022, but remain relatively the same at ¢77.2 billion in July 2022.



It however shot up significantly by ¢9.9 billion to ¢87.1 billion in August 2022.



In May 2021, June 2021, July 2021, and August 2021, Mobile Money transactions were estimated at ¢86.5 billion, ¢89.1 billion, ¢99.1 billion, and ¢81.8 billion respectively.