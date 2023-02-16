E/R: 60 workers of dissolved online marketing company, Q-net busted

File photo

60 Independent Representatives (IRs) of dissolved online network marketing company Quest Net (Q-net) have been arrested.

The IRs were arrested when the Ghana Police Service conducted a swoop in Bornya, Trom and other parts of the New Juaben South Municipality.



The IRs were operating in rented apartments in the area despite the online network marketing company’s dissolution by the court.



Residents of the area had lodged complaints that the operations of the representatives of the company was becoming a threat to their security.



According to the residents, the victims of the company’s activities are forced to engage in theft to survive after they get scammed.



The victims, mostly Togolese, Nigerians and Burkinabes, are made to pay huge amounts for recruitment into the mining sector, football clubs or COCOBOD in Ghana, only to end up being kidnapped.



The victims are later camped in a room and forced to lure other victims into it.

The Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra, in 2022, gave an order for the dissolution of the company.



The company was dissolved for engaging in illegal, dishonest and fraudulent business activities following a petition by the Attorney-General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame.



The company, however, failed to file an appearance and did not respond to the petition.



The court in a judgment, therefore, upheld the argument of the AG and restrained the directors, members and officers of the company from exercising any powers pertaining to the running of the company.



The Registrar of Companies was appointed the official liquidator of the company after the court granted the AG to appoint it as such.