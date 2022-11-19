0
Menu
Business

E-levy: We support downward review – Mobile Money Operators

58185684 File photo

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Association of Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) has lent their support to the calls for the downward review of the Electronic Levy (E-Levy).

"We support the review of the E-levy and soon," the president of MMOs, Dela Abosti has said.

Mr Abotsi announced the association’s support for the downward review of the E-levy tax policy speaking on the business segment of the 505 news analysis programme on Accra-based Class 91.3 FM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

He said: "We have done our internal survey and we will make that known to all soon.

"It is in view of this, we as an association support the review of the policy because it is telling on the business of MMOs."

Already, Dr Ken Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Telecommunications Chamber, has called on the government to reduce the electronic transactions levy (E-levy) from 1.5% to 0.1%.

He indicated that the introduction of the e-levy at 1.5% has proven worthless to both the government and the development of Ghana’s economy.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Ashigbey explained that while calling for a total scrap of the tax measure would be insensitive considering the government’s dire need for money amidst economic turmoil, reducing it to 0.1% would recondition the digital economy, thus generating more revenue for the government.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: