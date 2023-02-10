E-regime: Ghana abolishes filling of landing cards at KIA - Bawumia declares

Frontage of the Kotoka International Airport

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has announced new modalities with respect to travellers entering the country through the airports.

Starting 31st March 2023, inbound passengers will "no longer be required to fill out landing cards. This is because the same information can be obtained electronically," Bawumia announced via a Facebook post dated February 9.



The card that is filled in with personal details by a passenger on an international flight or voyage and surrendered on arrival usually at the airports.



Bawumia said the position had been arrived at after meeting with a number of stakeholders on improving the competitiveness of Ghana's main airport, the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



"Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior and the Ghana Immigration Service have been directed to ensure that E-Gates will be operational at KIA this year for use by passengers using their Passports or Ghanacards," his post added.



Read Bawumia's full post below:

Dear friends,



I held a productive meeting on improving the competitiveness of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with key stakeholders, including the Minister for Public Enterprises, Minister for Transport and his deputy, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Ghana Immigration Service, National Security and Ministry of Interior.



It was decided, inter alia, that airline passengers traveling to Ghana will, from 31st March 2023, no longer be required to fill out landing cards. This is because the same information can be obtained electronically.



Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior and the Ghana Immigration Service have been directed to ensure that E-Gates will be operational at KIA this year for use by passengers using their Passports or Ghanacards.



In addition, the processes that passengers go through at KIA are also going to be streamlined to drastically reduce the time spent by passengers and avoid duplication. The new process flow is expected to be operational by 31st March, 2023.

God bless our homeland Ghana.







SARA