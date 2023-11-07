ECG, Tema Oil Refinery should not be privatised - TUC

Tema Oil Refinery

The Trades Union Congress has hit against calls for privatizing some state-owned enterprises such as the Tema Oil Refinery and the Electricity Company of Ghana.

According to the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, the immediate solution to the failure of state-owned enterprises should not be to hand them over to private entities.



During a TUC/NDC engagement on November 7, 2023, he said: “If we can’t handle ministries and institutions how do we intend to manage the economy.”



There have been numerous calls for the privatization of ECG and TOR to revive them.



ECG for instance has been under huge financial constraints which is affecting their operations and service delivery to the country.



TOR, on the other hand, has been dormant for almost three years as the government currently lacks the funds to invest in its revival.

The Trades Union Congress engaged the leadership of the National Democratic Congress on a plethora of issues, particularly the current state of the economy and the working conditions of Ghanaian workers.



