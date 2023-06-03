4
ECG and NEDCo release tariff reckoner for new power tariffs

Prepaid Meter ECG File photo of ECG Prepaid Meters

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) have released the tariff reckoner to guide consumers following the recently approved 18.6 percent increment in electricity tariffs by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

The two entities have encouraged power consumers to go through the guide in order to determine how much they will be paying for electricity consumption.

Meanwhile, the power tariff increment took effect from June 1, 2023 following an announcement by PURC.

