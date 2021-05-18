ECG announces end of eight-day 'dumsor'

ECG earlier announced a load shedding to enable the company undertake some maintenance works

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has said the eight-day erratic power supply (Dumsor) experienced in some parts of the country has ended.

In a statement Tuesday, May 18, the company said "the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) wishes to inform the general public especially the affected customers that the programme has ended today Tuesday, 18th May 2021 at 6.00 am.”



It added, “this project forms part of efforts to improve power supply reliability and system voltages.”

“ECG wishes to thank all stakeholders for their cooperation during the exercise. Other needed interruptions in power supply to enable contractors to complete the next project, the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP), will be communicated in due course,” it ended.



ECG earlier announced a load shedding to enable the Ghana Grid Company undertake some maintenance work on its plants.