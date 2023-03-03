9
ECG cautions Adeiso traders and residents to settle power debts owed

Fri, 3 Mar 2023

Revenue Protection Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Accra West region, Dr Mark Owusu-Ansah, has said persons who had their fake meters replaced at Adeiso will only pay for the power used the previous year.

The payment of the one-year debt, he explained was due to customers' genuine concerns about acquiring the fake meters as they were duped by some unscrupulous people.

Mr Owusu-Ansah said the reason for the replacement exercise is that the fake meters cannot capture the unit used by the customer.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, March 3, 2023, he pointed out that the fake meters were thus replaced with genuine meters from ECG for free.

“We’ll remove and replace it with a genuine meter and recover whatever the customer has used to defray our losses but fortunately, ECG, being a good service will replace the meter and recover for one year. Some of them were innocent,” he said.

“We have some of them that deliberately went for the meters. Some too were duped…It’s not the mode of supply that is worrying us but because we cannot capture any unit," he added.

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited, Accra West region, in November last year launched an intensive campaign to crack down on users of fake and illegal electricity meters in the region.

The campaign, dubbed “No to Fake Meters”, is in collaboration with the Ghana Police service, and follows a pilot programme undertaken at Adeiso and surrounding areas in November 2022.

The purpose of the ‘No to fake meters’ campaign, according to the Company, is to identify and arrest the syndicates behind the distribution of such meters, and to stop the bleeding of the company’s revenue.







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
