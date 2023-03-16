ECG closes down offices nationwide for a month beginning March 20

All offices of the ECG nationwide will be closed for one-month period

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that beginning Monday, March 20, 2023, it shall close down all of its offices across the country as it seeks to embark on a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise.

The power distribution company said the exercise which will last for one month period will take place from Monday, March 20, 2023 and end on Thursday, April 20, 2023.



According to the ECG, the exercise shall affect operations at its Head office, Regional and District offices except for Customer Service Centres (CSC) to enable total participation by top Management and Staff.



“This massive revenue mobilisation exercise will focus on all categories of customers in arrears including State-Owned Enterprises and will be monitored by special teams who will apprehend and prosecute customers who attempt to interfere with the exercise, and/or undertake illegal self-reconnection after disconnection,” it said in a public notice.



The notice further urged all cherished customers of the power distribution company to, as a matter of concern, pay their bills now to avoid disconnection and payment of reconnection fees.

Parts of the notice also warned that recalcitrant customers who refuse to redeem their “indebtedness to the company after they have been served with Final Demand Notice will be arraigned before the Court of Law.”



BELOW IS THE PUBLIC NOTICE BY THE ECG



