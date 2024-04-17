ECG could be made to replace your appliance damaged by dumsor – PURC

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) has stated that consumers whose appliances have been damaged due to erratic power supply by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) may have their gadgets replaced if the utility provider is found responsible.

According to the PURC, affected consumers can file complaints with ECG in their respective regions regarding their damaged gadgets. If dissatisfied with the outcome, consumers have the option to escalate the matter to the PURC for further redress.



Eric Obutey, the Director of Research and Corporate Affairs at PURC, emphasized that consumers should follow the established procedures for redress. He highlighted that if ECG's investigations fail to resolve the issue, consumers can approach the PURC, which has the authority to impose fines and sanctions on ECG. In cases where ECG is found liable, the PURC has previously facilitated appliance replacements and provided monetary compensation to affected individuals.



“With respect to the deep freezer issue you spoke about, the customer can actually walk to ECG and complain about how the erratic power cuts have affected his or her gadgets, if ECG does its investigations and fails to address the issue, the consumer could always walk to the PURC office and lodge a complaint, PURC will undertake investigations and when it is found that it is the fault of ECG or the utility service provider for which reason the appliance is spoilt, the PURC has the necessary fines and impositions that it could place on ECG and that appliance could be replaced.



"We have done it in the past where people have had their appliances such as TV sets, fridges replaced and even money paid to them after investigations,” he told Asaase Radio in an interview.

Meanwhile, former board members of ECG who served from January 1st to March 18th, 2024, have been slapped with regulatory charges totalling about GHȼ5.9 million for overseeing power outages without notifying consumers.



This includes the current ECG Managing Director, Samuel Mahama Dubik, and eight others.



GA/DO