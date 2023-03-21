0
ECG disconnection exercise: La residents rush to clear debts

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Scores of customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at La, Accra, Monday boycotted all activities and stormed the Company’s offices to pay their outstanding bills.

This is after officials of ECG, as part of a month-long revenue generation exercise, descended on the community to disconnect customers owing it.

The Company’s officials from the Makola District Team, Accra East Region, told the Ghana News Agency that some residents owed bills for months and years, with others engaged in “bypasses” – their consumptions not passing through meters.

For instance, a two-storey building, which had a pharmacy at the ground floor and sports bar at the first and floors in the Communuty had two of its three prepaid meters tampered with.

The occupants of the edifice were given a summon letter.

A bartender too had her meter disconnected for refusing to pay her debt of GHS3,700.

After acquiring the meter, she never paid a bill because there were no bills coming from ECG since 2021

Madam Mary Eshun Oppong, Communications Officer, Accra East ECG, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said: “Most people don’t pay their bills with the excuse of not receiving bills. The least amount we have seen them owe is around GHS1,500 and the highest is GHS5,000,” she said. 

Madam Eshun Oppong said the disconnection had yielded results, with the affected individuals and households making prompt payments.

The Ghana News Agency observed that some residents closed their shops until the ECG Officials left.

The team will continue its work in the community for some days before moving to another area.

