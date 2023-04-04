ECG disconnects 310 clients over illegal connection

The ECG has embarked on a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise

The Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has disconnected power supply to 310 consumers for owing and engaging in illegal connections.

As part of measures to increases revenue collections and to recover debts owed the power supply company, engineers from the Electricity Company of Ghana from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 31 visited 2,344 customers to re-calibrate electric meters and correct illegal electrical connections.



Speaking on behalf of the Tema Region of ECG, Sakyiwaa Mensah, the Public Relations Officer of ECG in an interaction with the media explained that, the customers’ reluctance to give access of their meters to engineers continues to remain a major challenge in the mobilization exercise.



“310 of the customers have been disconnected from the national grid. These customers are made up of individuals, small-scale and large-scale organizations. Some are from illegal connections while some are debt issues,” she said.



She reiterated that; it is of utmost importance for customers to allow engineers from ECG access their meters for checks when requested.



“Some of the customers try to prevent us from accessing the meters. We would like to remind our customers that as much as possible the meters have to be made available to ECG staff whenever necessary,” Sakyiwaa Mensah concluded.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:















EAN/MA