ECG does not have a MoMo number, beware of fraudsters - Customers warned

ELECTRICITY COMPANY OF GHANA

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta region is warning its customers to watch out for Mobile Money (MoMo) fraudsters after reports of individuals pretending to be ECG officials and asking for payment from customers gained traction.

Benjamin Obeng Antwi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of ECG in the Volta Region, explained in an interview with Citi News that, although ECG has moved to cashless transactions, the company does not have an official MoMo number.



Therefore, people should not send money to any number for service fees.



In another development, the Tema Regional branch of the ECG has started a project to replace old prepaid meters with upgraded ones that work remotely.



These new smart prepaid meters eliminate the need for cards; when customers buy credit, it's directly loaded onto the meter.



Sakyiwaa Mensah, the Tema Regional PRO for the Power Distributor, mentioned that this project covers customers in areas like Tema Metropolis, Prampram, Afienya, Nungua, and Ashaiman. She further noted that these replacements are free for customers, even if there's a need for re-routing.



Nii Kwei Codjoe, the Marketing Officer for ECG Tema Region, urged customers to stay alert and not fall for possible fraud. He highlighted that dishonest people might call unsuspecting customers during such projects to attempt fraud.

ID/MA



