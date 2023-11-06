ECG embarks on ‘Operation Fix the Bill & Pay the Bill’

ECG staff working on a meter

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Monday, November 6, 2023, began its ‘Operation Fix the Bill & Pay the Bill’ in all operational areas.

The exercise will end on Monday, December 11, 2023.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the power distribution company noted that the operation aims at capturing the consumption readings of all postpaid customers to enable the company to produce actual bills.



It is also to ensure that ECG verifies the integrity of meter readings, and collects arrears owed by customers.



"In this regard, the regional and district offices will operate with a lean staff pool who will provide essential services to customers during this exercise to enable total participation by top management and staff," part of ECG's release read.



“ECG wishes to state that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s LI (2413) gives us full access to all our installations, therefore customers and the general public are being advised to cooperate with ECG to carry out our mandate,” it added.



SA/OGB

Read ECG's press release below;







Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.