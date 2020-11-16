ECG invests GH¢66 million to improve power supply in Eastern Region

The ECG embarked on the project to increase supply in communities

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has invested in infrastructure projects to the tune of about GH¢66million to improve power supply in the Eastern Region.

The projects included the construction of 2 by 10, 33/11 MVA primary substation at Suhum at a cost of GH¢2,809,524.48, the complete laying of submarine cable in the Afram River at a cost of GH¢7,464,483.19 to enhance the quality of power supply at Afram Plains and the conversion of a 33KV single circuit feeder to a double circuit feeder from Akyem-Tafo to Koforidua costing GH¢11 million cedis.



Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu, Managing Director of ECG, disclosed this at the commissioning of a 2 by 10 MVA 33/11KV primary substation to serve the Kwahu-Ridge and the Afram Plains enclave at a cost of GH¢55million cedis.



He explained that the installation of the substation will enhance, customer-end-voltage in the supply communities and ensure the availability of excess power required for both present and future investment.



The Managing Director indicated that due to the strategic location of the station, it was possible for the Eastern Region to link the Ashanti Strategic Business Unit (SBU) electrical network at Agogo.



Mr Agyeman-Budu noted that several network development projects had been completed for reinforcement of the primary distribution network and also for upgrading and expanding of the networks.

He said the completion of the projects as well as the injection into the network system, would improve the flexibility of overloaded feeders, the voltage profile as well as an increase in systems capacity, to accommodate the increasing demand of customers.



The Eastern Regional General Manager, Mr Micheal Baah stated that prior to the construction of the substation, the Kwahu ridge used to experience erratic and poor-quality power supply due to the length of the 11KV feeder at the Nkawkaw primary substation, which served the area.



He said the situation made management provided a 33/11 KV mobile substation in 2016 to be used temporarily, while measures were taken for the construction of a permanent primary substation.



He noted that the completion of the station will bring flexibility in the supply of power because the Region could now link all the four outgoing feeders to the station to reduce the impact of power outages.