ECG invests GH¢66m in 3yrs to improve power supply in Eastern Region

Logo of Electricity Company of Ghana

Electricity Company of Ghana has invested about GH?66 million in development projects within the past three years to improve power supply in the Eastern Region.



The projects include the construction of a 2x10 33/11MVA primary substation in Mpraeso, 2x10 33/11MVA substation in Suhum, complete relaying of the submarine cable in the Afram River, and the conversion of a 33KV single circuit feeder to a double circuit feeder from Tafo to Koforidua.



This was disclosed by the Managing Director of ECG, Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu at the official commissioning of the newly constructed primary substation in Mpraeso last week.



According to Mr Agyeman-Budu, the company continuously invests in projects to improve on its operations to achieve its mandate of providing quality and reliable power supply to its customers.

“The provision of quality and reliable electrical power to customers is the hallmark of ECG, thus the company continuously invests in improving our operations in order to achieve this mandate,” he said.



The ECG boss stated that the company aims at constantly improving on its electrical network system to ensure quality and reliable power supply for its customers.



He said several network development projects have been completed to reinforce the primary distribution network and also for upgrading and expansion of the network.



According to him, ECG has also deployed the use of drones to monitor and audit the network system to assist in curbing the major challenge of vegetation interferences in the electrical network, as well as identify other weak spots for prompt rectification.

He added that “the initiative is expected to further reduce outages to a large extent and increase customer satisfaction”.



Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu, therefore, appealed to the general public to desist from all forms of illegal connection activities and pay their bills promptly to enable ECG serve them better.



