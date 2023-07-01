'ECG is seeing some level of growth now' - Mahama

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has said his outfit has witnessed some growth in recent times.

The operational growth, he said, partly influenced the decision of the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to cut power supply from the national grid from Saturday, July 1, 2023.



It would be recalled that on March 20, 2023, ECG embarked on a nationwide disconnection exercise to retrieve GH¢5.7 billion debt from its debtors.



According to Mr Mahama, the power distribution company struck a deal with the Independent Power Producers based on their performance to avert any power crisis in the country.



Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, the Managing Director of ECG said “ECG is seeing some level of growth now. It’s seeing some changes in the way it’s performing its duties, and through all of this we believe strongly we can close a certain gap.”



“We are going to make sure that from July going forward we stay current based on some form of negotiation that we have with them concerning how power is going to be dispatched and how the energy capacity has gone. So we have a very good working formula,” he stated.



Dubik Mahama added that, “...We have agreed on numbers across board for anybody. Everybody knows what they have to do and get back to us by the middle of the week and when they do that whatever needs to be credited to them will be credited to them immediately.”

Government, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Independent Power Producers, Elikplim Apetorgbor owes an amount of US$1.4 billion.



The IPPs, namely; Karpowership, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd, CenPower Generation, AKSA, Twin City Energy and Cenit Energy produce about 65 per cent of the country's thermal power.



ESA