ECG records GH¢2billion loses in 9 months

The Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) collection losses as of September 2023 has increased to GH¢2,050,373,143.47.

The loss was recorded in the first nine months of this year.



Collection loss is the income that is not received due to non-payment, delinquency, or bad debt from tenants or customers.



Addressing the press and the public on Thursday, November 9, 2023, on the country's power situation, the Minister of Energy said this amount was against a total of GH¢2, 448,770,084.34 loss recorded by the power distribution company in 2022.



For system losses he said ECG recorded GH¢4,038,241,812.63 loss as of September 2023. This amount was also up compared to the figure recorded last year.



On technical loss, the company recorded a loss of GH¢1,279,369,021.42 as against GH¢2,758,872,792.21 in 2022.

Regarding commercial losses, the Energy Minister indicated that the ECG lost GH¢2,758,872,791.21 as against GH¢1,852,597,985.96 recorded in the previous year.



Meanwhile, on November 6, 2023, ECG began its ‘Operation Fix the Bill & Pay the Bill’ in all operational areas.



The power distribution company noted that the operation aims at capturing the consumption readings of all postpaid customers to enable the company produce actual bills.



It is also to ensure that ECG verifies the integrity of meter readings, as well as, collect arrears owed by customers.



