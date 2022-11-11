ECG recovers GH¢2.4 million stolen power from illegal connections

The Revenue Protection Unit of ECG through its routine exercise discovered the illegal connections

The Eastern Regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has recovered an amount of GH¢2,457,747.25 stolen power by some customers in the region.

The power theft may have occurred between January to October 2022.



However, the Revenue Protection Unit of ECG through its routine exercise discovered the illegal connections.



36 of the meters discovered were by-passed, 24 tampered with hence recording low units, 19 meters connected without authorisation and three (3) people had connected power directly to their premises.



The power usage was quantified for the customers to pay.



Other customers with challenges on their meters were rectified to ensure that the company raked in the needed revenue to sustain its operations.



The General Manager of ECG, Eastern Region, Ing. Mrs. Sariel Adobea Etwire, revealed this in Koforidua.

She said the amount recovered was an improvement over Gh¢1.26 million recovered last year.



Sariel Adobea Etwire said ECG has a vision to become financially viable and was not relenting in Revenue Protection activities to ensure that all customers using power without payment would be smoked out for prosecution.



Ing. Mrs. Etwire said the Eastern Region has undertaken various initiatives, which have in the past helped the Region to enjoy a relatively stable power supply.



She assured Customers that her outfit will continue to work hard to keep the light on and urged Customers to do their part by paying their bills promptly.



“However those who have not been receiving bills for some time should do well to report to the nearest ECG office to avoid piling up of their monthly bills”.