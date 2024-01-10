ECG serves notice of blackout in some areas on January 10

Black out in some parts of Accra

The Electricity Company of Ghana has served notice to undertake planned maintenance to enhance service delivery.

The work is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm.



The affected areas are Achimota, Taifa, Achimota Brewery Company, Instyle Industries, IKAM, Asene Household, Neoplan, Tantra Hill, Dome, Abofu, Apenkwan, Nii Boye Town, Chantan and Paraku Estates.



Some social media users, particularly those on X, unhappy with the unreliable power supply situation have expressed their dissatisfaction using the trending hashtag #DumsorIsBack.



The term "Dumsor" refers to the intermittent power outages that have plagued the country in the past.



Numerous users have directed their grievances towards the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), and the government, particularly President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

The users highlight various locations experiencing unstable power supply, with reports coming in from parts of Accra.



One Twitter user expressed disappointment, saying, "After all the hard work John Mahama put into solving this Dumsor problem, the corrupt Nana Addo Bawumia regime has taken us back. #DumsorIsBack."



Another user pointed out the economic impact of the power interruptions, noting the rise in the cost of candles from GH¢2 in 2016 to GH¢20 in 2023.



“This is stark reality! #DumsorIsBack and a box of candle has moved from GH¢2 in 2016 to GH¢20 in 2023. How you go fii sleep?”



A resident from Ashaiman directly addressed President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia, urging them to "bring back our light" as the community grapples with darkness.

“Dumsor It’s back oooo Dumsor is back ! These shameless hypocrites are hiding Ashaiman is dark! @NAkufoAddoand @MBawumia bring back our light. #DumsorIsBack.”



As the frustrations continue to mount, citizens report power outages lasting for extended periods, with one individual noting, "It’s 3:44 am, but my light is still not back. #DumsorIsBack."



Some users claim that media coverage on the matter has been insufficient, with one tweet noting, "Last time, the lights went out in Tamale, y’all were quiet about it. Now it's even prevalent, and all media houses are quiet about it #DumsorIsBack."



SSD/MA



