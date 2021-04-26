ECG staff embark on two-hour sit-down strike today

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

Staff working at the Electricity Company of Ghana will across the country today embark on a two-hour sit-down strike from 8am to 10am.

The action, according to a circular issued by the Junior and Senior Staff Union points that the decision is in line with a protest against the current Managing Director of the power distribution company, Kwame Agyeman-Budu.



This comes after some workers and staff of ECG have in the past weeks made demands for the removal of Mr. Agyeman-Budu over claims “he is grossly deficient when it comes to matters relating to administrative and corporate governance”.



According to them, Agyeman-Budu has displayed "incompetence" in the revenue mobilisation efforts of the company. The groups have also alleged that he has breached some procurement processes as well.

“A clear example is the award of contracts of some Six (6) substations where the recommendations of the evaluation committee were sidestepped and awarded to other companies,” the Junior and Senior Staff Union said in a statement.



“The Union decries the alarming rate at which the company’s technical and commercial losses are galloping. A conservative estimate puts the current system loss figure at over 34% as of February 2021, and there are no concrete strategies in place to bring them down in the short and medium-term,” the statement added.