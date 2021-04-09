ECG submits proposals to PURC for hike in electricity tariffs

The ECG has sent a proposal to the PURC for tariff adjustment

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has submitted its 2021 tariff adjustment proposal to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

The Company is strongly demanding a hike in electricity tariff to enable it to rake in enough revenue for its operations and upgrade projects.



The Managing Director, Kwame Agyemang- Budu disclosed this at a Media and Civil Society Organisations encounter with GRIDCo and ECG on recent happenings in the power sector in Accra.



Mr. Agyemang-Budu however failed to disclose the exact figure the company presented to PURC for consideration.

As of September 2020 the price of electricity was about 0.369 Ghana Cedis per kilowatt hour for households and 0.796 Ghana Cedis per kilowat hour for businesses. The tariff is calculated base on components of the electricity bill such as the cost of power, distribution and taxes.



The average price of electricity in the world last year was 0.137 Dollar per kilowat hourfor households and 0.123 Dollar for businesses.