ECG to disconnect hospitals from national grid over GH¢261million debt

Over 70 hospitals that owe the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will soon be disconnected from the national grid, the national taskforce of the power distribution company has noted.

It said the exercise comes after these health facilities across the country have failed to honour their debt which is about GH¢261 million.



37 Military Hospital is reported by Citinewsroom to owe GH¢33,477,392.71, while Police Hospital, an amount of GH¢6,109,568 and University of Ghana Hospital GH¢2,249,767.



Other notable health facilities owing ECG include the Ministry of Health, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Ridge Regional Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, among others.



It would be recalled that the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama Esq said the revenue mobilization exercise carried out by his outfit is backed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s LI 2413(2020).



This L.I. empowers ECG to access all its installations at any point in time.



Below are the number of hospitals likely to be disconnected by ECG:



Volta region total GH¢15,163,879



Kpeve Government Hospital GHc750, 147.70



Ho Municipal Hospital GHc 1,247,730



Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) GHc5,808,989



Hohoe Municipal Hospital GHc2,472, 043



Keta Municipal Hospital GHc410, 983



Ketu South Hospital GHc1, 706,390



Sogakope District Hospital GHc1, 437,822



Worawora Government Hospital GHc1, 329,767



Accra East Region total GH¢66, 643,680.32



37 Military Hospital GHc33, 477,392.71



Police Hospital GHc6, 109,568



Dodowa District Hospital GHc 3,629,966

Pantang Hospital GHc5, 342,310



Lekma Hospital GHc2, 602,464



La General Hospital GHc642,954



University of Ghana Hospital GHc2, 249,767



Achimota Hospital GHc2, 502,589



Kwabenya Hospital GHc10, 086,666



Tema Region total GH¢8, 227,299.48



Community 22 Polyclinic GHc720, 245



Akuse Government Hospital GHc1, 723,768



Battor Hospital GHc1, 837,613



General Hospital GHc242, 078



Kpone Health Center GHc379,520



Ministry of Health GHc378, 864



Municipal Health GHc112, 375



Poly Clinic Nungua GHc414, 589



Sege Polyclinic GHc393, 680



Somanya District Hospital GHc1,352,341



Urban Health GHc672, 222



Accra West Region total GH¢55,782,569.71

Bortianor Polyclinic GHc442, 468



Korle Bu Teaching Hospital GHc10, 216,075



Nsawam Hospital GHc2, 814,584



Oduman Polyclinic GHc713, 520



Ridge Regional Hospital GHc41, 595,921



Central Region total GHc21, 313,839.75



Ankaful Psychiatric GHc2, 225,745



Cape Coast Municipal Hospital GHc2, 351,591



Central Regional Hospital (Two meters) GHc7,048,927



District Hospital GHc 1,592,822



Trauma Hospital Winneba GHc1, 418,389



Twifo Praso New Hospital GHc (Two meters) GHc5,826,432



Winneba Govt Hospital GHc849, 929



Eastern Region total GHc21, 031,322



Abirim Dist Hospital GHc1, 266,455



Government Hospital GHc2, 204,650



Asamankese Hospital GHc1, 202,252



Begoro Govt Hospital GHc987, 753



Ministry of Health GHc1, 289,724

Kibi Govt Hospital (Two meters) GHc2,947,367



Government Hospital GHc6, 941,454



Koforidua SDA Hospital GHc314, 752



Kwahu Govt Hospital GHc1, 879,985



St. Dominic Hospital GHc1, 996,924



Ashanti Region total GH¢50, 045,753.72



Agogo Hospital GHc3, 290,722



Konongo Govt Hospital GHc2, 066,549



Kumawu Dist Hospital GHc217, 879



Mamhya Govt Hospital (Two meters) GHc2,026,944



Mampong Maternity Hospital GHc299, 775



Bekwai Dist Hospital GHc2, 721,858



Government Hospital GHc1, 908,530



Fomena Govt Hospital GHc300, 360



Obuasi Govt Hospital GHc1, 022,440



Atonsu Govt Hospital GHc2, 860,326



Bibiani Govt Hospital GHc1, 279,540



Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital GHc (Two meters) GHc27,265,226



SDA Hspt Kwadaso GHc506, 361

St. Patrick Hospital Offinso GHc2, 248,319



Suntreso Govt Hospital GHc2, 030,915



Western Region Total GH¢22, 312,253



Bogoso Hospital (Two meters) GHc497,828



Takoradi Hospital (Two meters) GHc3,509,295



Tarkwa Govt Hospital (Three meters) GHc9,499,254



Tarkwa Hospital Apinto GHc2, 391,983



Wassa Dunkwa Hospital (Two meters) GHc294,996



Government Hospital (Two meters) GHc1,708,108



Nsuaem Hospital GHc169, 220



Kwasimintim Hospital GHc1, 547,022



Essikado Govt Hospital GHc780,780



Elubo Hospital (Two meters) GHc271,993



Akwantombra Hospital GHc184, 219



