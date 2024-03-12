ECG to disconnect hospitals from national grid over GH¢261million debt

Over 70 hospitals that owe the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will soon be disconnected from the national grid, the national taskforce of the power distribution company has noted.
It said the exercise comes after these health facilities across the country have failed to honour their debt which is about GH¢261 million.
37 Military Hospital is reported by Citinewsroom to owe GH¢33,477,392.71, while Police Hospital, an amount of GH¢6,109,568 and University of Ghana Hospital GH¢2,249,767.
Other notable health facilities owing ECG include the Ministry of Health, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Ridge Regional Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, among others.
It would be recalled that the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama Esq said the revenue mobilization exercise carried out by his outfit is backed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s LI 2413(2020).
This L.I. empowers ECG to access all its installations at any point in time.
Below are the number of hospitals likely to be disconnected by ECG:
Volta region total GH¢15,163,879
Kpeve Government Hospital GHc750, 147.70
Ho Municipal Hospital GHc 1,247,730
Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) GHc5,808,989
Hohoe Municipal Hospital GHc2,472, 043
Keta Municipal Hospital GHc410, 983
Ketu South Hospital GHc1, 706,390
Sogakope District Hospital GHc1, 437,822
Worawora Government Hospital GHc1, 329,767
Accra East Region total GH¢66, 643,680.32
37 Military Hospital GHc33, 477,392.71
Police Hospital GHc6, 109,568
Dodowa District Hospital GHc 3,629,966
Pantang Hospital GHc5, 342,310
Lekma Hospital GHc2, 602,464
La General Hospital GHc642,954
University of Ghana Hospital GHc2, 249,767
Achimota Hospital GHc2, 502,589
Kwabenya Hospital GHc10, 086,666
Tema Region total GH¢8, 227,299.48
Community 22 Polyclinic GHc720, 245
Akuse Government Hospital GHc1, 723,768
Battor Hospital GHc1, 837,613
General Hospital GHc242, 078
Kpone Health Center GHc379,520
Ministry of Health GHc378, 864
Municipal Health GHc112, 375
Poly Clinic Nungua GHc414, 589
Sege Polyclinic GHc393, 680
Somanya District Hospital GHc1,352,341
Urban Health GHc672, 222
Accra West Region total GH¢55,782,569.71
Bortianor Polyclinic GHc442, 468
Korle Bu Teaching Hospital GHc10, 216,075
Nsawam Hospital GHc2, 814,584
Oduman Polyclinic GHc713, 520
Ridge Regional Hospital GHc41, 595,921
Central Region total GHc21, 313,839.75
Ankaful Psychiatric GHc2, 225,745
Cape Coast Municipal Hospital GHc2, 351,591
Central Regional Hospital (Two meters) GHc7,048,927
District Hospital GHc 1,592,822
Trauma Hospital Winneba GHc1, 418,389
Twifo Praso New Hospital GHc (Two meters) GHc5,826,432
Winneba Govt Hospital GHc849, 929
Eastern Region total GHc21, 031,322
Abirim Dist Hospital GHc1, 266,455
Government Hospital GHc2, 204,650
Asamankese Hospital GHc1, 202,252
Begoro Govt Hospital GHc987, 753
Ministry of Health GHc1, 289,724
Kibi Govt Hospital (Two meters) GHc2,947,367
Government Hospital GHc6, 941,454
Koforidua SDA Hospital GHc314, 752
Kwahu Govt Hospital GHc1, 879,985
St. Dominic Hospital GHc1, 996,924
Ashanti Region total GH¢50, 045,753.72
Agogo Hospital GHc3, 290,722
Konongo Govt Hospital GHc2, 066,549
Kumawu Dist Hospital GHc217, 879
Mamhya Govt Hospital (Two meters) GHc2,026,944
Mampong Maternity Hospital GHc299, 775
Bekwai Dist Hospital GHc2, 721,858
Government Hospital GHc1, 908,530
Fomena Govt Hospital GHc300, 360
Obuasi Govt Hospital GHc1, 022,440
Atonsu Govt Hospital GHc2, 860,326
Bibiani Govt Hospital GHc1, 279,540
Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital GHc (Two meters) GHc27,265,226
SDA Hspt Kwadaso GHc506, 361
St. Patrick Hospital Offinso GHc2, 248,319
Suntreso Govt Hospital GHc2, 030,915
Western Region Total GH¢22, 312,253
Bogoso Hospital (Two meters) GHc497,828
Takoradi Hospital (Two meters) GHc3,509,295
Tarkwa Govt Hospital (Three meters) GHc9,499,254
Tarkwa Hospital Apinto GHc2, 391,983
Wassa Dunkwa Hospital (Two meters) GHc294,996
Government Hospital (Two meters) GHc1,708,108
Nsuaem Hospital GHc169, 220
Kwasimintim Hospital GHc1, 547,022
Essikado Govt Hospital GHc780,780
Elubo Hospital (Two meters) GHc271,993
Akwantombra Hospital GHc184, 219
