ECG to embark on 'No Free Consumption' exercise from February 1

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to embark on an exercise aimed at ensuring compliance, efficiency on its power distribution network as well as generate revenue from customers owing arrears.

The exercise which is dubbed as ‘Operation No Free Consumption’ will commence from Thursday February 1, to February 15, 2024 along with a number of activities to be carried out by the ECG teams during the period.



In a statement issued by the ECG on January 25, the exercise will entail updating of customer details (phone, GPS addresses etc.), collection of arrears and disconnection for non-payment of arrears.



The ECG teams will also “pick pictorial reading of all postpaid meters with our new meter reading electronic (Zeus Mobile device)".



It added that its teams will further capture or regularize all SHEP/non-ECG meters on its Zeus Mobile device to enable customers to pay the regularization fee.



“In view of this exercise, the regional and district offices will operate with a lean staff pool who will provide essential services to customers during this exercise,” the statement concluded.





MA/NOQ



