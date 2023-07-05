ECG to embark on ‘Operation Zero’ from July 11

Wed, 5 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced the launch of a new nationwide revenue mobilisation initiative known as “Operation Zero.”
The exercise will begin on July 11 and end on September 11, 2023, according to the company.
According to an ECG statement, the two-month campaign aims to recover every outstanding debt to the last pesewa.
As part of the operation, the company stated that it will conduct thorough inspections of customers’ homes and all power-consuming establishments.
Furthermore, the ECG will collaborate closely with the security services, who will apprehend and prosecute anyone who obstructs the process.
