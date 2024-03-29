ECG to incur PURC’s wrath as it fails to release dumsor timetable

PURC had directed ECG to release a loadshedding timetable by February 28

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) says it has taken note of the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) failure to comply with its directive to release a load-shedding timetable for recent power supply disruptions.

According to the regulator, there has been no evidence of the publication of the load management timetable by ECG according to its demand and timeline.



In response, the Commission stated that it is finalizing regulatory action on the matter.



Pressure has mounted on the state power distributor to release a timetable following the erratic power supply (dumsor) experienced in parts of the country.



The absence of such a timetable came into sharp focus when a nursing mother lost her three-day-old baby at the Tema General Hospital allegedly due to a power outage.



Rashida Abubakar Tetteh, the distraught mother, recounted how medical equipment failed during the outage, leading to the tragic loss.

Meanwhile, the Tema General Hospital has refuted claims of fatalities resulting from the outage, asserting its commitment to patient safety.



In a press release issued on Wednesday, March 27, the hospital clarified that no lives were lost due to the power outage and reiterated its dedication to prioritizing the health and safety of its patients.



However, the family of the deceased baby insists that their child indeed died as a result of the power outage at the hospital.



The failure of ECG to release the load-shedding timetable has drawn criticism and scrutiny from both regulatory bodies and the public, highlighting the urgency of resolving the ongoing power supply challenges.



GA/SARA

