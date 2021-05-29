ECG to inject 400 transformers into power stream in Volta and Oti

ECG is installing some 400 power transformers

Source: GNA

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is installing some 400 power transformers to help smoothen power supply in the Volta and Oti Regions.

Mr. Emmanuel Lumor, Volta and Oti Regional Manager of the Company, said the transformers would augment the over 2,000 currently in operation, and help extend power to underserved areas.



The Regional Manager, who was speaking at an engagement with the leadership of the Ho Central Market, said the increase in power transformers formed part of efforts to make the enclave the centre of excellence in customer service.



He said the two regions would be “exceptional” in terms of updates on load shedding and maintenance works, and that the Company was meeting with key stakeholders towards that end.



Mr. Lumor noted how power cuts had reduced “exponentially” as the Company worked to provide a stable supply for economic growth, and said vegetation affecting cable networks would be pruned to prevent hazards during rainstorms.



He added that rotten and burnt electricity poles were also being replaced.



“We are hoping to, by the end of the year, have major challenges solved to enhance livelihoods and economic growth. We are identifying gaps in service delivery and we are working round the clock to address them,” the Manager said.

He said customers remained the main assets of the ECG and were key to its growth, and thus the Company would engage them to secure progress.



Mr Lumor said the Company had eliminated the activities of middlemen at its customer centres, and had fast-tracked processes to getting hooked on to the national grid.



He said illegal connections persisted as the worst challenge facing the Company and remained the main cause of fires, and added that the Ho Market was among sites marked for quarterly monitoring as the Company worked to catch up with entities tapping into the grid without going through due process.



Madam Joyce Norvihoho, Ho Central Market Queen said the new market complex was yet to be served with electricity meters, affecting the operation of outlets that required power, while granting criminals an operating environment.



Officers of the ECG sensitised the market folk on procedures to procuring electricity meters, and also on the proper use and management of power to conserve energy and prevent electricity-related disasters.