ECG to outsource debt collection to a private company – MD

Samuel Dubik Mahama is the MD of ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it is considering other alternatives to retrieve funds from defaulting customers.

According to the company’s Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, his outfit would outsource the debt collection to private companies after the ongoing exercise ends on Friday.



Mr Mahama gave this hint on Accra-based Joy FM's 6:00 am news on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.



He admitted that all the money in default cannot be retrieved in the stipulated time, therefore, the need to employ other options.



“There is a possibility that we might even sell the debt to private institutions to go and collect. It is something that we are considering because we’ve gotten to the point where we need all the help we can get.



“So if it means discounting it to other companies and then getting what we need, why not, so it is something on the table worth considering,” he said.

ECG has been disconnecting power to individuals and entities who have failed to pay their debts or agree to a payment plan in a drive to retrieve ₵5.7 billion in arrears.



