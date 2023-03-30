ECG to release dumsor timetable by Friday

File photo

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is expected to release a power outage timetable by Friday, March 31, 2023.

This is due to the maintenance work carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company on the Atuabo gas processing plant.



Gas supply for power generation would be affected due to the exercise, as there would be a shortfall of approximately 150 megawatts of power generation.



This will reduce the total power supply for distribution by ECG until Friday, April 7, 2023.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, it said, "The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) and The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) wish to inform the public that due to the maintenance works being carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP), gas supply for power generation has been affected."



"Consequently, there will be approximately 150 megawatts of power generation shortfall. This will reduce total power supply for distribution by ECG until Friday 7th April, 2023. In this regard, there will be minimal interruption in power supply to some ECG customers," it added

"ECG will therefore issue an outage timetable by Friday, 31st March, to inform customers accordingly," part of the statement read.



