ECG to undertake maintenance works on CLOU prepayment server

ECG meters

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that effective Thursday, January 25, 2024, it will undertake emergency maintenance works on its CLOU prepayment metering system's server.

In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, the power distribution company entreated customers to purchase enough credit that will last for the period of the downtime



It said, "The Electricity Company of Ghana will undertake emergency maintenance works on the CLOU Preparement Metering System’s server. All CLOU prepaid customers are therefore being advised to purchase enough credit that will last for the period of the downtime."



According to Brite Lighting, CLOU is a single-phase integrated meter with a keypad.



It is used for accurate metering of electrical energy for commercial, industrial and residential customers.

