ECG visits over 186,000 customers on ‘Fix the Bill, Pay the Bill’ operation

Source: GNA

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Eastern Region has visited over 186, 181 customers within three weeks of the ‘Operation Fix the Bill and Pay the Bill ’initiative.

Mrs Sariel Adobea Etwire, Eastern Regional General Manager for the ECG, told the Ghana News Agency that the population visited was 60 percent of the targeted customer population of 318, 433 in 14 ECG districts in the region.



The districts consisted of Akim Oda, Akwatia, Asesewa, Asamankese, Begoro, Donkorkrom, Kibi, Kade, Koforidua, Mpraeso, Nkawkaw, New Abirem, Suhum and Akim Tafo.



She explained that the initiative was to inspect customers' post-paid meters, capture consumption readings, and produce actual bills.

This, Mrs Etwire indicated, was to ensure the integrity of meter readings, build customer confidence in bill delivery, and also to allow customers to pay arrears.



She entreated customers who had received estimated bills or had issues with their bills to visit the ECG offices for redress to make payments on time to prevent penalization.



Mrs Etwire assured all customers that the ECG would continue to provide a safe, reliable, and quality power supply to promote the growth of the region.