EIB delegation visit GRIDCo to discuss possible areas to continue cooperation with Ghana

A delegation from the European Investment Bank (EIB) has visited the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo).

The delegation, undertook a mission to Ghana with the aim to follow up on outstanding operations and identify new projects which are eligible for funding by the EIB, including infrastructure and the financial sectors.



Its intention was to get updates on the prospective financing of projects aligned with the focus of the EIB from the government of Ghana’s Budget.



The EIB’s focus covers sectors like energy, water, transport, cities, transport, SMEs and private sector support.



Thus the EIB delegation was at GRIDCO to deliberate on the possible areas for the continuation of the cooperation between itself and Ghana.

Led by its Loan Officer for Ghana, Marielle Leseur, and accompanied by three officials from the European Union Delegation to Ghana, the EIB and the GRIDCo team discussed funding critical projects, that will strengthen the cross border trade between Ghana and its neighbours in the West African Power Pool with a key interest in the co-funding of the 330kV Pokuase – Anwomaso project with Kreditanstalt Für Wiederaufbau (KfW) and funding of the second interconnection between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire at 330 Kv.



These projects when completed will boost reliability, promote Ghana’s export agenda and reduce transmission losses.



The GRIDCo team, was represented in that meeting led by Director of Engineering, Ing Vincent Boachie. The Director of Engineering, led the Management team on behalf of the Chief Executive.