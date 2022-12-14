EOCO retrieves 37 stolen luxury vehicles imported from US and Canada

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO)

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has retrieved thirty-seven vehicles suspected to have been stolen from the United States of America (USA) and Canada.

The exercise which was carried out in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), was based on an intelligence-led operation.



In a press statement, EOCO said these vehicles were retrieved from some garages in Ghana, on December 9, 2022 and the suspects have since been questioned and granted bail.



EOCO’s statement comes following allegations by some importers of used vehicles that the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and National Security unlawfully raided their garages and seized their cars.



The importers claimed that over three hundred vehicles belonging to their members were taken from them to an unknown location by EOCO.

The union had given a three-day ultimatum for government to put on hold the exercise or risk forceful retrieval of their cars even if they are auctioned.



“Even if it has been alleged that the cars have been stolen, to us we know we are not selling such cars. The cars that we are selling were completely bought. We ship them from America and Canada. We clear them here in Ghana, we have all the necessary documents to support whatever we are saying.



“We are only sending a signal to government that what they are doing does not help us as business people,” General Secretary of the Union, Clifford Ansu said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com







