EPA to close down churches, drinking spots operating without licence

Christians Praying File photo

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Volta Regional Director of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Hope Smith Lomotey, has noted that his outfit will soon close down churches and drinking spots operating without licences.

He also called on churches whose licences have expired to renew their permits to enable them to continue with their operations.

In a Daily Graphic report sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Lomotey explained that the move has become necessary to help reduce noise from some churches located at unauthorized places.

According to him, prolonged noise was a public health issue and needed to be addressed.

He said this in an interview with Daily Graphic after EPA had a meeting with church leaders in the Volta region on issues of building permits and noisemaking.

“The same goes for drinking spot operators,” he added.

The director said "Apart from hearing impairment, loud noise could also cause high blood pressure, heart diseases, sleep disorders and stress for people within the neighbourhood," Daily Graphic reported.

He said the permitted noise level in the day was from 6 am to 10 pm.

For residential areas, 55 decibels and 48 decibels are the permitted noise level during the night.

