Eastern Region tops Ghana’s inflation index

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician

Seven regions recorded the highest inflation rate above the National average of 23.2 percent for February 2024.

Eastern Region was identified as the region with the highest inflation rates of 36.1 percent followed by the Upper East, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, and Ashanti regions.



Speaking at a media briefing in Accra, Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, said the Eastern regional rate is 2.5 times higher than the Oti region, which has the lowest inflation of 13.1 percent.

Prof. Kobina Annim highlighted some of the food and non-food inflation rates that contributed to the region’s highest inflation rate of 36.1 percent.